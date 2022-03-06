McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,912.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,310.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

