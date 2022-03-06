McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Analog Devices by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.39 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

