Mdex Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $184.88 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.41 or 0.06630833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,413.74 or 0.99833236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00047461 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,474,147 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

