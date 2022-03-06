MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,633 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $26.46 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.