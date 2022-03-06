MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 4,871,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

MEDIF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 160,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,228. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. downgraded MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

