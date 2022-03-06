Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
