Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $344.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.