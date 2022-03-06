Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,130,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,362,408. The stock has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.77. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

