MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $554,987.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.09 or 0.06733266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,990.00 or 0.99552974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00048258 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,290,489,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,097,370 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

