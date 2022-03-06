MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $87,923,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $37,415,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $22,836,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after buying an additional 564,633 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

