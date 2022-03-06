MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $611,952.66 and approximately $106.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,124,571 coins and its circulating supply is 171,822,643 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

