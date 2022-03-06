Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

