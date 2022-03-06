Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,922,351,000 after acquiring an additional 623,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $226.46 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

