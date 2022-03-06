Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 600.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,579 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.46 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.62 and its 200-day moving average is $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

