Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,008,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $226.46 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.