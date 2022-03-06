Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $226.46 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

