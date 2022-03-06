Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.86. 32,356,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,323,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $226.46 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.62 and its 200-day moving average is $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

