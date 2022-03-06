Millennium Management LLC Acquires 36,807 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $3,817,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.