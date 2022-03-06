Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 260.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.76% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $801.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.