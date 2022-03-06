Millennium Management LLC Buys 16,375 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $258.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.38.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

