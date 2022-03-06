Millennium Management LLC Buys 82,772 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $384,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

