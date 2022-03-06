Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,899 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of FirstCash worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.08 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

