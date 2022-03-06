Millennium Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 968.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

