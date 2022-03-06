Millennium Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Rush Enterprises worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

