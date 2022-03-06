Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 293,287 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

