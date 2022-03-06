Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.35 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

