Millennium Management LLC Purchases 108,398 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Luminar Technologies worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,741. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAZR opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

