Millennium Management LLC Sells 44,693 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,693 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Toro by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 68,602 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

