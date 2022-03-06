Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of National Beverage worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth about $196,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

