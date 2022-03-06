Millennium Management LLC Sells 735,467 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Horizon worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $23.70 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

