Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,780,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,491,000.

Shares of TWCBU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

