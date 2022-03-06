Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 513,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,810,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $36,906,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $9,435,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $10.03 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

