Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Minerva Surgical news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

