Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head to Head Analysis

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ICU Medical alerts:

93.4% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICU Medical and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 7.84% 8.58% 7.40% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICU Medical and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus target price of $272.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.17%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.13%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 4.39 $103.14 million $4.74 51.25 Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.