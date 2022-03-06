Minter Network Trading 36.6% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $4,227.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00206184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00188680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00026289 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,549,898,560 coins and its circulating supply is 5,344,688,993 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

