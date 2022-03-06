MintMe.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,089.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,089.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.98 or 0.06740653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00266349 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00745201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00069691 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00415970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00283196 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

