Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MRTX opened at $83.01 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $200.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.34.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,034. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

