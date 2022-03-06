Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Cap of $7.65 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $89,956.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $361.00 or 0.00925612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.12 or 0.06743661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,038.11 or 1.00094297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048161 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,197 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

