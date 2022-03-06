Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.34 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $69,698.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $37.68 or 0.00098753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.08 or 0.06642221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,107.83 or 0.99886678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

