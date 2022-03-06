Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Up 10.2% This Week (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $46.73 million and approximately $193,624.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $21.20 or 0.00055566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.08 or 0.06642221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,107.83 or 0.99886678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.