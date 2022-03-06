Misbloc Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Misbloc has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $373,543.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00033997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00103100 BTC.

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,104,557 coins. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

