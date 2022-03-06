Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $28.77 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and $11.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00236528 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

