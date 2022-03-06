Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYSRF shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

