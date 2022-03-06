MONK Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $10,860.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004199 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 179.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.