Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 615.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $413.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.16.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

