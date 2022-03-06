Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cigna by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1,096.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.