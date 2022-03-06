Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.07 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $228.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day moving average of $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

