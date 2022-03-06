Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 11,040 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

