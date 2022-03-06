Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,542 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 397,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after buying an additional 184,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.