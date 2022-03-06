Moonriver Achieves Market Capitalization of $181.36 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $55.46 or 0.00144683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $181.36 million and $17.36 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,278,356 coins and its circulating supply is 3,270,053 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

