Morgan Stanley Acquires 334,845 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Welbilt worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

